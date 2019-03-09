Columbia police investigate two overnight shots fired calls
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it was investigating two reports of shots fired overnight.
Police said they do not have any information on if the two incidents are connected.
Police said one report came from the 1500 block of Typhoon Court and in the 100 block of Benton St. The shootings caused damage to one residence in the 900 block of N Garth.
There is currently no suspect description at this time.
