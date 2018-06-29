Columbia Police Investigate Two Shots Fired Incidents

COLUMBIA - Officers responded to 5707 Redwing Drive Wednesday just before 5:00 p.m., for a report of shots fired. Officers found several shell casings near 5707 Redwing Drive and in the 5900 block of Redwing Drive. Witnesses described seeing two vehicles leaving the area. No one reported any injuries and police are still investigating the incident. A little more than an hour later, officers received a call reporting shots fired on the 500 block of Mary.

Officers found a vehicle was driving south on Woodlawn when seven to eight men standing on the east side of the roadway approached the vehicle. One of the men emerged from the group and fired one round at the vehicle. Officers found the victim vehicle that was struck in the left rear tire but no one was injured. The investigation revealed the shooting occurred on Woodlawn near Hickman Avenue where officers recovered one shell casings. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The Columbia Police Department does not believe the two incidents to be related.