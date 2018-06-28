Columbia Police Investigating Armed Robbery

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on West Broadway at Parkway Apartments early Wednesday morning.

At 1:29 a.m., officers arrived at the apartment complex after a report of three males armed with handguns assaulting a victim.

After an investigation, police found three victims were in the apartment waiting for a friend. When the friend arrived, he was with two other males. The friend allegedly pulled out a handgun, demanded money and the victims' items. Police said after a confrontation, the friend hit one of the victims with the gun.

The three suspects fled the scene. They did not steal anything from the apartment.

When officers processed the scene, they found more than 20 pieces of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana in the apartment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573)875-TIPS.