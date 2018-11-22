Columbia police investigating bank robbery

COLUMBIA - Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank in downtown Columbia early Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at Missouri Credit Union on Broadway shortly before 2 p.m. The suspect, who was seen on surveillance cameras with a pink bandana over his face, stole money and drove away in a silver car.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

If you have information about the robbery, call the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or Crimestoppers at (573) 875-8477.