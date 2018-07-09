Columbia police investigating early Sunday morning robbery
COLUMBIA - Around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, Columbia police officers were dispatched to the Burger King restaurant on Clark Lane after being notified of a possible armed robbery.
According to a news release from CPD, a black male approached the counter of the restaurant and implied he had a weapon. He then proceeded to demand money.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of money from an employee, he fled the scene on foot heading eastbound on Clark Lane.
No one was injured in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.
CPD asks anyone with information to contact the department or call (573) 875-TIPS.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - On Saturday, July 7 more than 600 people toured Connor's Cave in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - It was a normal day in Megan Stober's American Sign Language class at MU. Her final project... More >>
in
TIPTON - The Tipton Correctional Center went on lockdown July 4 after a disturbance broke out among the inmates. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - School district officials in Columbia are moving forward with a new safety feature for local school buildings. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Police officers arrested Maurice Kendall Griffith, 41, of Columbia after a home invasion on July 6. Griffith... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Authorities have detained a juvenile in the deadly shooting of a former high school football star in Columbia.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said it has arrested a man who fired several bullets into a woman's car... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - A convenience store customer who stopped a would-be robber with his own weapon is earning accolades on the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A fire caused $30,000 worth of damage at the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Worley Street Sunday night. ... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Rescuers working at a cave site in northern Thailand have brought four more boys out of the flooded... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a fatality after a single-car accident early Monday. The Columbia Police Department said the car... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Red... More >>
in
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants. ... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY- North Rangeline Road was temporarily closed Sunday after a two cars collided. A witness says one car... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - An urn that has sat outside of Hickman High School for nearly a century is missing. Hickman... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1.... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive. ... More >>
in