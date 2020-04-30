Columbia Police investigating home invasion
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a report of a home invasion in the 5000 block of Geyser Boulevard late Wednesday night.
There were two occupants in the residence at the time of the reported home invasion: one adult female and one juvenile.
The resident told officers that two men broke the living room window, climbed inside and immediately assaulted her.
EMS were called to the scene and it was determined the victims did not sustain injuries requiring medical attention.
During the incident, the suspects stole personal items before leaving the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to please contact the Columbia Police at (573) 874-7652.
