Columbia police investigating home invasion

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is currently investigating a reported home invasion in the 4300 block of Derby Ridge Drive.

According to a press release, CPD responded to the report of a home invasion just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, the residents of the home said they heard a loud bang and a forced entry into their apartment, according to the release. They also told officers they exchanged gunfire with the intruder.

According to the release, officers found no evidence that an intruder was injured, but they did find evidence that showed forced entry into the apartment.

As of this time, the suspect or suspects have not been identified and their is no description.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call CPD at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.