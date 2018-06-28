Columbia Police Investigating Homicide

COLUMBIA - Police were investigating a homicide on West Texas Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Latisha Stroer said Columbia Police were dispatched to 920 West Texas Ave. at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers said they found a man dead inside an apartment.

Police said two people who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting are being questioned.

Police are also looking for a green Chevy Impala. Police said they are unsure if the car is related to the shooting, but witnesses reported seeing the car come and go from the apartment multiple times Tuesday.

KOMU 8 News spoke with several neighbors from around the area. Dakota Heath, a Columbia homeowner, says this neighborhood is mostly quiet because it is near several schools. However, he says in the last year he's seen police in the area for three other incidents.

Heath added he's been living in this neighborhood for 19 years and says he believes gangs have become more prevalent in the area.

Another homeowner from the area was surprised to see police tape around her neighborhood.

"Well it makes me wonder what's going on in my neighborhood," the woman said. "You know it's never like this. Our neighborhood is a very quiet family neighborhood so this is not normal."

Officers still haven't released anymore information on the victim.