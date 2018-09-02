Columbia Police Investigating Newton Drive Homicide

COLUMBIA - A man is dead after a shooting in Columbia Thursday night. Columbia Police are waiting to release the victim's name until his family is notified.

Columbia Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Officers said a woman arrived at the home in the 2000 block of Newton Drive and discovered the shooting victim on the floor. Ambulances transported the man to the hospital where he later died.

The Columbia Police department is looking for more information on the homicide. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers (573) 875-TIPS.