Columbia Police Investigating Shots Fired Incident

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department responded to the Rice Road area in response to shots fired Sunday night.

Officers arrived on the scene and found five shell casings in front a home in the 4400 block of Rice Road. Officers located damage to a house in the 2300 block of Stevendave Drive that was struck by a bullet. Officers also located damage to a vehicle parked next to 4405 Rice Road that was struck by two bullets.

There were no reports of injuries and the investigation is ongoing.