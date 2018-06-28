Columbia police investigating shots fired incident on Claudell Lane

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane late Saturday night.

According to CPD, a male victim was approached by a male suspect in the parking lot outside 1014 Claudell Lane. The victim reported to CPD that the suspect pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property.

In response, the victim pulled out his own handgun and fired several rounds at the suspect, police said.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were no reports of any injuries but an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot was damaged by the shots fired, police said.