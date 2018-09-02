Columbia police investigating shots fired near Bodie Drive

COLUMBIA - Officers were investigating after they said shots were fired near Bodie Drive and Currituck Lane just after midnight Wednesday morning.

The Columbia Police Department said officers were sent to the area and found three vehicles were hit. Officers said multiple shell casings were found around the 5300 block of Currituck Ln., but there were no reported injuries.

Officers said anyone with relevant information should contact the Columbia Police Department at (573)-874-7652. People can also call CrimeStoppers at (573)-875-TIPS (8477) if they want to remain anonymous.