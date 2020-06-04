Columbia Police investigating shots fired on Circus Avenue

COLUMBIA - At 1:50 a.m. on May 31, Columbia Police officers responded to a shots fired call on the 400 block of Circus Avenue, according to a press release.

After officers arrived, they located several shell casings that would indicate that shots were fired. The release said a vehicle was damaged but no injuries had been reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and CPD asks anyone with details to call them at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.