Columbia police investigating stabbing incident

COLUMBIA – Two people have been transported to a local hospital as a result of a stabbing incident that occurred Saturday night.

First responders located them in the 3700 Block of Pimlico Drive, according to a news release by Columbia police. Officers were dispatched to the area at 8:46 p.m. after receiving a call reporting that two people had been stabbed.

Officers observed the subjects being transported by Emergency Medical Services when they arrived on scene and detained several people for questioning.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division are assisting with the investigation, and the Forensic Evidence Team will assist with evidence collection after a search warrant of a home in the area is served.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652, or call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477).