Columbia police investigating three incidents of shots fired

COLUMBIA - Officers responded to three separate reports containing shots fired early Sunday morning.

The first incident was in the area of Brown Station Road north of Highway 63. Police recovered shell casings near Brown Station Road and Sherwood Drive. There was no reported property damage or theft.

The second incident occurred at the Waffle House at 904 Vandiver Drive. Several shots were fired during an altercation in the Waffle House parking lot. Officers found a shell casing in the area but there were no reported injuries or property damage. One suspect vehicle was described as a white SUV.

The third incident was located on the 400 block of Pershing Road. A male suspect fired shots at a male victim's residence after the suspect had previously left the area. The shots were fired at the victim from what was reported to be a pellet gun, though there were no injures reported. A vehicle in the area was hit several times, with windshield damage consistent with that from a pellet gun. The suspect is described as a younger black male wearing a white tank top and shorts.

All three investigations are on-going.

Officers said anyone with relevant information should contact the Columbia Police Department at (573)-874-7652. People can also call CrimeStoppers at (573)-875-TIPS (8477) if they want to remain anonymous.