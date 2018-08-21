Columbia police investigating three overnight crimes

9 hours 26 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 8:16:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News
By: Shoshana Dubnow, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to three separate incidents late Monday night through early Tuesday morning, including a stabbing, a car-jacking and an armed robbery.

Officers first responded to a car-jacking report around 1:30 a.m. on East Forest Avenue. Three to four males wearing dark or black clothing approached the victim as he sat in his vehicle. One suspect showed a handgun before the group pulled the victim out of the vehicle, at which point they assaulted him and took his wallet.

Police then responded to a report of a stabbing around 2:30 a.m. on East Ash Street near Garth Avenue. The victim was in his home when he and the suspect got into a fight, during which he was stabbed in the arm. The injuries are thought to be non-life threatening.

The third incident happened when a delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Maxwell Lane. The driver was not injured.

Police haven't announced arrests in any of these incidents.

