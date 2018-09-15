Columbia Police Investigating Trailer Park Homicide

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police are checking into an apparent homicide at the Sunset Falls Lenoir Trailer Park. A resident called-in Tuesday at 2 p.m. about a man dead found outside a trailer. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old James Leon Porter of Columbia. Police said no one heard any gun shots or disturbance at the time.



Porter had wounds and was bloody when police arrived. Police are still asking neighbors what they heard or saw. An autopsy will be scheduled in the next few days to determine a cause of death.



There is currently no suspect information in the case, so police encourage anyone with information to call detectives directly at (573) 874-7652 or Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous.





