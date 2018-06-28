Columbia Police issues endangered silver advisory for missing man

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a man with dementia who went missing Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Columbia Police issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for 82-year-old T. Gale Thompson.

Thompson was last seen at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. He was supposed to catch a flight, but he canceled it. Thompson also canceled the shuttle service to get to the airport, according to MSHP.

Before going missing, Thompson posted on Facebook saying he was suicidal. Thompson left his car and cell phone at his home.

Anyone with information on Thompson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or CPD at 573-874-7652.