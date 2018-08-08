Columbia Police K-9 Unit Welcomes a New Team Member

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department will be welcoming a new member to the K-9 unit this week.

Duncan, a young German Shepard, is set to join four other dogs on the K-9 team after months of training

The Columbia Police Department established the K-9 division 53 years ago in 1961.

Officer Gaylord Morton handled the first Columbia Police dog, Cosmo.

Officer Kevin Purdy, Duncan's handler, and his dog are set to start their patrols the week of June 2.

Columbia Police Department protocol requires officers to get approval from the department's public information officer before talking with media.

Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer did not respond to several requests by KOMU to speak with Officer Purdy.