Columbia Police Keeping Quiet About SWAT Searches

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department offered few details Thursday morning about Wednesday night's SWAT searches. The SWAT team searched two houses Wednesday night. Investigators searched through a home in central Columbia on Ash Street and a home in northeast Columbia on Boyd Lane.

KOMU 8 spoke with Columbia Police Department Public Information Officer Latisha Stroer Thursday morning about the searches. She confirmed the second search at the home on Boyd Lane.

She said, "We did do another search warrant I cannot say at this time if they are connected." Stroer said she also cannot discuss whether or not someone was taken into custody at the Boyd Lane location. The department would also not confirm whether or not it took a minor into custody from the Ash Street search, but a man who lived in the house told KOMU 8 a minor was taken into custody.

A man who lives near Boyd Lane said Thursday morning that he wants answers to what is going on in his neighborhood. KOMU 8 tried repeatedly to get additional information from Stroer, but she said there were no new updates and she could not discuss active investigations.

The Columbia Police Department SWAT team was called to a home near Ash Street and Bryant Street in relation with an active homicide investigation at 5:05 PM, Wednesday. The department will not release what homicide the search is regarding. It will also not confirm whether or not the search on Boyd lane was connected to an active homicide investigation.



The Columbia Police Department said if you have any information about any of the homicides to call 573-875-TIPS.