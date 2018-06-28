Columbia Police look for two suspects in armed robbery

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Tuesday it's looking for two suspects in an armed robbery at a Columbia home.

CPD said officers responded to an armed home invasion on the 1900 block of Arlene Drive just before midnight Monday.

According to police, two men with handguns forced their way into the home and demanded money. Officers said four adults and two children were home at the time. No one was hurt.

Police said the suspects damaged the home and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money. CPD said it does not know the extent of property damage.

The department asked anyone with information to call CPD at 573-875-TIPS.