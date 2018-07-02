Columbia Police Looking for Shooting Suspect

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department needs help finding a person believed to be armed and dangerous.

Limetro A. Wiltz is wanted for first degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Officers believe Wiltz was involved in an early December shooting in the 200 block of Switzler Street in Columbia.

Anyone with information can call their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.