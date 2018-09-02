Columbia police looking for suspect who assaulted woman

COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers were searching Friday for a suspect who they say assaulted a woman.

The Columbia Police Department said the woman came into the police department lobby around 6 a.m. Thursday and said someone assaulted her.

The 33-year-old victim said a man approached her from behind shortly after midnight while she was walking on Paris Road near Mount Vernon Avenue. She said the man pushed her to the ground, held her down and tried to take her clothes off. When a car began to come near them, the woman said the man ran away.

Police said the woman was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.