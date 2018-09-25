Columbia police make arrest in connection with shooting

COLUMBIA — Police arrested one suspect in connection to a shooting that happened in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue on Aug. 23.

Da'jon Jermaine Gully, 19, of Columbia was arrested on suspicion of felony armed criminal action and felony unlawful use of a weapon.

Police responded to reports of a male suspect firing shots at a vehicle in the 1200 block of Grand Avenue. An occupant in the vehicle then returned fire, and the male suspect ran from the scene.

The vehicle and the occupants have yet to be identified.