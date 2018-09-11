Columbia police make arrest in New Year's Day Waffle House homicide

COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a Columbia man Friday in connection to the homicide and double shooting at the Vandiver Drive Waffle House on New Year's Day.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jaylon Darnell Freelon on suspicion of tampering with evidence.

In a news release, police said detectives learned Freelon removed a firearm from the scene before officers arrived shortly before 2 a.m. The firearm was brandished during the incident, police said.

Police said they made the arrest around 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 5400 block of Baseline Place for a felony warrant.

Anthony Desean Warren, 30, died at the hospital; the other victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Freelon was being held on a cash-only bond of $100,000.

(Editors note: this story has been updated to correct the victim's middle name.)