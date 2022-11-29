The Columbia Police Department made an arrest Tuesday in relation to an incident that involved exchanged gunfire and a vehicle collision on Clark Lane on November 2.
Noah Solbrekken, 23, was arrested by the Columbia Police Department and charged with first degree assault. He was identified as the main suspect through the investigation process during which probable cause for his arrest was established.
At approximately 5 p.m. on November 2, Columbia police responded to a report of shots fired on the 3700 block of Clark Lane. It was discovered that two vehicles had been involved in a gunfight.
One of the vehicles collided with another vehicle that was uninvolved with the gunfight. It was found that one of the individuals involved sustained minor injuries despite none being initially reported.
The Columbia Police Department has asked any people who know anything regarding this incident to contact them or CrimeStoppers.