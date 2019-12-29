Columbia police make arrest in shots fired on Raleigh Drive

COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers responded to a report of shots heard in the 1500 block of Raleigh Drive around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers found shell casings and broken glass in the street, possibly suggesting a car may have been hit. No one was hurt.

While searching, officers served a search warrant for a residence on Raleigh Drive. E'Kayleon Spain-Prince, 18, of Columbia was arrested on multiple charges. A complete list was unavailable.

Neighbors in the area say they heard between 10 and 15 shots fired.

Clarise-Elise Keith lives down the street from where the shots were fired. She says it's common to hear gunshots in the neighborhood.

"It's fairly frequent, it's rare for anybody to get hurt, it's rare for enough gunshots for the police to be called, but it happens," Keith said.

Keith has lived in the area for nearly seven years. She said this is something she's seen before.

"The neighborhood hasn't changed, it hasn't gotten worse and it hasn't gotten better," she said.

Officers were also in the area Sunday afternoon talking to neighbors near where the shots were fired.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or Crimestoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.