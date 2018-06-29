Columbia Police Make Arrest In South Providence Shooting Incident
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Wednesday it has forensic evidence linking a suspect to a shooting on South Providence Road last week, and it made an arrest in the incident on charges of armed criminal action, burglary and assault.
Police took Cory A. Foster into custody on Tuesday around 3:39 p.m., according to a news release. Police said Foster broke into a home on 2311 South Providence Road and shot a 21-year-old victim, who went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said "the gun used in the assault was fired by the suspect(s)," and they said the forensic team has DNA evidence placing him at the crime scene. Police said Foster denied involvement upon his arrest.
