Columbia Police Make Arrests

6 years 4 months 9 hours ago Monday, February 27 2012 Feb 27, 2012 Monday, February 27, 2012 8:56:00 AM CST February 27, 2012 in News
By: Cidney King

COLUMBIA - Proactive Patrol involving K9 units, Street Crimes Unit, Swat, Investigative, Patrol and VNOC arrested the following individuals. 

Latoya Maxwell, 23, was arrested on 2/24/12 at 4:07 p.m. at Bernadette/Stadium. Officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle for passing on the shoulder. Maxwell was arrested for driving while suspended.

Keith Holmes, 22, was arrested on 2/24/12 at 7:56 p.m. at McBaine/Dean. Officers performed a traffic stop on the vehicle for a traffic violation at that intersection. Holmes was the driver of the vehicle. Holmes was arrested for a state warrant for the original charge of speeding with a $122 cash only bond.

David Paxton, 49, was arrested on 2/24/12 at 6:20 p.m. at Banks/Sexton. Officers performed a traffic stop at the above location for no front license plate. Paxton was the driver of the vehicle. Paxton was arrested for a municipal warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of operating an unlicensed motor vehicle with a one hundred cash only bond.

Melissa E. Mackey, 32, was arrested on 2/24/12 at 9:37 p.m. at Walnut/College. Officers performed a traffic stop at the above location for expired license plates. Mackey was the driver of the vehicle. Mackey was arrested on a state misdemeanor warrant for the original charge of speeding with a $270 cash only bond.

Dominque Powell, 20, was arrested on 2/24/12 at 2:30 p.m. at 409 McBaine Avenue. Officers were in the area of Lincoln Avenue and observed Powell, who they knew to have a trespass warning for Columbia Housing Authority Property. Powell took off running from the area and officers located him at 409 McBaine Avenue. Powell was issued a summons for Trespass in the first degree.

Troy Douglas, 30, was arrested on 2/24/12 at 4:30 p.m. at 1036 Claudell Lane. Officers went to the above address to located Douglas on an active warrant for his arrest. When Douglas opened the door to the residence, officers could smell a strong odor of marijuana. There were four children in the living room area of the apartment watching T.V. Officers were given consent to search the residence. Officer located a small baggie of marijuana and a tray of loose marijuana with rolling papers in a bedroom. Douglas was arrested for possession of controlled substance misdemeanor with a bond amount of $500 four counts of endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree with a bond amount of $18 thousand and probation and parole felony warrant with no bond.

Linnell Beckner, 43, was arrested on 2/24/12 at 4:30 p.m. at Garth/Austin. Officers contacted Beckner and two other subjects walking in the area. Beckner was arrested for an original charge stealing with a $5 thousand bond.

Marlon Folkes, 39, was arrested on 2/22/12 at 5:57 p.m. at Benton/Garth. On 2/12/12, Folkes assaulted the female victim at her residence in the 200 block of Highview. The female victim was recently broke up from Folkes and agreed to come outside to speak with Folkes. Folkes grabbed the front of her shirt and pulled her closer to him. Folkes hit the female victim on the left side of her face with a closed fist. Folkes was arrested for Domestic Assault in the third degree with a $500 bond and for possession of controlled substance marijuana with a bond amount of $500.

Dennis Whitehead, 25, was arrested on 2/25/12 at 12:35 a.m., at 500 N. College Avenue. Whitehead was a passenger in a vehicle on the lot of 500 N. College Avenue. Officers observed Whitehead as the passenger and they knew he had a warrant for his arrest. Whitehead was arrested on the warrant for domestic assault with a bond amount of $1000.00. The Driver of the vehicle was Rodney L. Hayes, 25, was arrested 2/25/12 at 500 N. College Avenue. Hayes had warrant s for his arrest for an original charge of a traffic offense state misdemeanor with a bond amount of one thousand and a warrant for an original charge of assault state misdemeanor with a bond amount of $5 thousand.

Kimberlee A. Ratliff, 21, was arrested on 2/26/12 at 12:47 a.m. at Business Loop 70/Providence. Officers performed a traffic stop at the above location for the vehicle crossing the white dotted line on Providence. Ratliff, who was a passenger in the vehicle, had two warrants for her arrest. Ratliff was arrested for a municipal warrant for stealing with a bond amount of $500.00 and a municipal warrant for stealing with a bond amount of one thousand dollars.

Joseph D. Glasscock, 23, was arrested on 2/25/12 at 9:13 p.m. at 1011 E. Broadway. Officers were flagged down by the door man to this bar, On the Rocks. The bar was having problems with Glasscock. Glasscock was intoxicated and being belligerent. Glasscock was arrested for peace disturbance with a $500.

Megan D. Brand, 33, was arrested on 2/25/11 at 7:35 p.m. at 3402 I-70 Drive Northwest. Officers performed a traffic stop at this location on a vehicle with no license plates. Brand had an active warrant for her arrest for a state misdemeanor on original charge of DWI with a $279 cash only bond.

Andrew J. Tveitnes, 21, was arrested on 2/26/12 at 5:40 p.m. at 600 E. Walnut. Tveitnes had a warrant for his arrest on two counts of felony dangerous drugs with a bond amount of $9 thoudsand. Tveitnes turned himself in on the warrant.

Matthew R. Thomas, 20, was arrested on 2/26/12 at 3:31 p.m. at 3001 W. Broadway. Officers performed a traffic stop for an equipment violation. Thomas was arrested for possession of marijuana under 35 grams and released on a summons.

 

 

 

