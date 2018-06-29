Columbia police make arrests in connection with shots fired

COLUMBIA – The Columbia Police Department made two arrests in connection with the shots fired Tuesday evening near Providence Road and Fourth Avenue.

Officers arrested Alex Perez Tunstall, 27, and Donnette Patterson, 53, of Columbia. Tunstall was arrested of felony first degree assault, armed criminal action and felony unlawful use of a weapon with a bond set at $4,500. Patterson was arrested on charges of felony first degree assault and was awaiting a bond.

Officers responded to calls of shot fired Tuesday night. The investigation showed a male suspect fired at a person inside a vehicle. The suspect then fled in another vehicle. At a traffic stop, officers located the vehicle matching the suspect’s.

Police said Tunstall admitted to shooting at the victim and Patterson admitted she knew Tunstall had fired several rounds at the person. Police said Patterson also drove Tunstall to and from the scene.

No injuries were reported.