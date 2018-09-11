Columbia Police make arrests in effort to curb gun violence

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department has increased efforts to combat recent gun violence. Assisted by University of Missouri Police Department, the Boone County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol efforts since the July 4th weekend produced 147 contacts and traffic stops that have resulted in a total of 16 felony arrests and recovering 5 guns.

The Columbia Police Department will continue with the proactive patrols and needs the community's help. Anyone with information about these incidents, or any gang-related activity, is encouraged to contact police or call Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-TIPS to remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers is currently offering a $2,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in these cases. Every piece of information is important.