Columbia Police Moving to Close 2000 City Warrants

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Tuesday it is starting a three-week roundup of 2,000 suspects with outstanding municipal warrants.

The roundup will focus on more serious city offenses, like stealing, DWI, and resisting arrest. Warrants for non-payment of fines and costs ordered by the court will also be targeted.

Police encourage those with outstanding warrants to voluntarily turn themselves in at the police department on Sixth Street. Police said those with outstanding warrants can also go to the Columbia Municipal Court at 600 E. Broadway to pay their fines and/or costs.