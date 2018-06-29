Columbia police offer safety tips for Halloween weekend

COLUMBIA - As Halloween weekend approaches, the Columbia Police Department is offering safety tips to keep everyone in the community safe.

According to a study by safekids.org, about nine in ten parents reported their kids participate in Halloween activities, and nearly 75 percent go trick-or-treating door-to-door.

The safekids.org report also found more than twice as many children are killed in pedestrian/vehicle incidents on Halloween between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. as compared to the same hours on any other day of the year.

This year, a public information officer with CPD shared tips to create the safest environtment for everyone.

Accompany your children trick-or-treating, especially if you are unfamilar with your neighbors.

Be careful crossing the street. Take a flashlight with you and always double check, both ways. Some costume can be dark and easy for drivers to miss.

Drivers, be extra cautious of the increased amount of people out and about.

If you aren't going trick-or-treating with your kids, know the route they will be taking and check in with them periodically.

Check all the candy that your kids recieve before letting them eat it.

CPD will post these safety tips on their facebook page Friday.

[Editor's note: The headline has been updated for spelling and style.]