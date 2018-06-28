Columbia Police Officer Accused of Stalking

Todd Smith is accused of using a vehicular tracking device, phone calls, text messages and letters to stalk the 21-year-old woman he had dated until their break-up last month. Smith was arrested Friday, a day after the woman found an electronic device attached to her vehicle. Police said some of the letters and messages the woman received were "disturbing." The misdemeanor stalking charge Smith faces carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a one-thousand-dollar fine. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-01-02-06 1154EST