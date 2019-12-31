Columbia police officer charged for running over girl

In this Jan. 4, 2019 file photo, CPD officers are on the scene after the crash in Battle High School's parking lot.

COLUMBIA - The Columbia police officer who hit a four-year-old girl while driving a police SUV was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter.

A prosecuting attorney filed the charges Monday.

According to the crash report, Officer Andria Heese was driving in the parking lot of Battle High School on January 4, 2019.

Heese was trying to get onto the sidewalk at the school to monitor students getting onto school buses after the school day had ended. The child, Gabriella Curry, was walking on the sidewalk at the time and got hit.

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting about the initial crash report, Heese got out of the police car and instantly did compressions on Curry and called for help.

Emergency responders took Curry to University of Missouri Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

In May, the City of Columbia paid a $3.4 million settlement with the girl's family.

According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, each of her parents received more than $1.1 million. Their attorneys, Eng and Woods, received more than $1.7 million, and the city covered funeral costs in the amount of just under $27,000.

Heese was initially put on administrative leave after the incident.

Curry's mother told KOMU 8 the charges make it even more difficult with Gabriella's one year anniversary of her death this weekend.

KOMU 8 reached out to CPD and the assigned prosecuting attorney for a statement and did not hear back.