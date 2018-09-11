Columbia Police Officers' Association Appoints Executive Director

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Officers' Association appointed Dale Roberts as Executive Director, effective immediately.

Roberts is currently the vice president of the Missouri Highway Patrol's Citizen Alliance Alumni Association. In the past, Roberts served as the Assistant Chief of Investigations for the Missouri Department of Insurance, the director of a state-wide law enforcement agency and the Chief Judge of a 9-judge panel. He is also a former member of the Missouri Police Chief's Association. Roberts has been an adjunct assistant professor with the University of Missouri for more than 20 years, teaching law courses.

The CPOA was founded in 1975 as a non-profit organization to serve its members and the Columbia community.