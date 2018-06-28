Columbia police officers to soon carry overdose reversal drugs

10 months 2 weeks 2 days ago Friday, August 11 2017 Aug 11, 2017 Friday, August 11, 2017 7:10:00 PM CDT August 11, 2017 in News
By: Eva Cheng and Nick Allen, KOMU 8 Reporters
loading

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is giving its officers a new tool in the fight against the opioid epidemic in Missouri. 

It will start distributing an opioid overdose reversal drug called naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, to all of its 173 sworn officers once they are all trained to use it, according to CPD spokesperson Bryana Larimer. 

Naloxone is a nasal spray injected into one's nose when they are lying on their back. It has the ability to help a person experiencing an opioid overdose breathe steadily and return their body to a normal state. 

Larimer said training started around two months ago, and about half of the officers have already been fully trained. She said the department hopes to have the other half trained in the next couple of months.

Missouri Opioid-Heroin Overdose Prevention and Education Project (MO-HOPE) offered almost $8,000 in grant money to cover all of the cost of the drugs.

“MO-HOPE is purchasing it and providing it to our department,” Larimer said.

As for now, the number of doses officers will receive after training depends solely on the grant money.

“As long as the grant will provide it, our officers will then be fulfilled with having those doses,” Larimer said. “So if the grant runs out, then past that, if we would need, for example, any more doses, and the grant runs out, and it’s not renewable, then, we likely wouldn’t have it for some officers.”

She said adding the drugs into the officers’ tool boxes will allow them to better ensure the citizens’ safety. 

“There’s an opioid epidemic, and that’s not just specific to Columbia, that’s nationally,” she said. “So having this tool to able to assist in those situations where they’re responding to these overdoses, again, it’s a life-saving measure.”

The Boone County Fire Protection District and the Columbia Fire Department have both been using naloxone for a while. 

Martina Pounds, Captain of the Boone County Fire Protection District, said the fire district started using naloxone two years ago, and every fire truck now carries an identical medical bag with a Narcan box inside.

“We did a training through our district, so everybody was trained to the same level,” she said.

Pounds said the fire district’s funds cover the cost, and it has used the drugs in about 25 cases.

“If it’s a true opioid overdoes, Narcan definitely works,” she said. “If you don’t give them Narcan, then they can stay in cardiac arrest, and then they can die eventually.”

Pounds said especially in surrounding rural areas where EMS teams usually don’t arrive as fast as they do in urban areas, having firefighters carry the drugs can be helpful because the fire district has stations all over.

“A lot of times you don’t have a medical unit quite that close,” she said.

However, Pounds points out the drugs can only serve as “immediate help” and “pre-hospital care.” She said using naloxone is just a temporary solution, because it has a shorter half-life than heroin.

“Which means it works for a while, but then basically it’s just all used up, and then the heroin’s half-life is longer, so it would reattach itself,” she said.

Pounds said because naloxone wears off pretty quickly, the users still have to go to the hospital, though a lot of times they are not willing to.

“So they overdose, we give them Narcan, and they feel good, because they feel like ‘oh, now I’m fine.’ And they don’t feel a problem with that. So they don’t wanna go to the hospital because they think, ‘well, now I’m fine,’” she said.

Pounds said she has personally witnessed two cases.

“Both times the person woke up immediately. And sometimes, they’re not super happy that we did that.”

Overdose victims usually don’t like being saved by naloxone because it brings them immediately off of their “high.”

“So a lot of them don’t know that they actually were not breathing,” Pounds said. “They don’t know that. So when you bring them back, for them, you just brought them off of a really, really good high.”

Pounds said there is a national trend to increase access to naloxone for first responders.

“A lot of departments all across the country want to carry Narcan as an intervention drug,” she said. “With a lot of the heroin overdoses, and with that being on the rise.”

Larimer said although using medication to assist citizens on the scene is not “usually in the parameter” of what officers do when they respond to calls, CPD is looking forward to the official launch of the new service.

“It’s unique. It’s new. In most cases when you think of a medical response to an overdose, you think of paramedics. You think of firefighters. You know, those first responders. It’s opening up for them as far as learning how to use, you know, a medication essentially.”

Columbia City Council approved police use of naloxone in a meeting Monday night. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:51 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
Report details lack of transparency by state lawmakers
JEFFERSON CITY - Clean Missouri, an organization pushing for more accountability in government, released a report Wednesday morning detailing instances... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 92°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
1pm 90°
2pm 91°
3pm 93°
4pm 95°