Columbia Police on Search for Hyde Park Armed Robbery Suspects

COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers are searching for suspects Monday involved in an armed home invasion Saturday.

Officers arrived at 4000 Hyde Park Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after receiving calls about three to four men robbing an apartment.

According to the investigation, the victim opened his front door after hearing a knock. One of the suspects then pushed the door open and forced the victim to sit on the couch while the suspects ransacked the apartment for electronics.

One of the suspects had a gun, but the department said no one was injured. The investigation is ongoing.