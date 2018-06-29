Columbia police raise money for children's home

COLUMBIA — Columbia police grew furry faces during a No Shave November fundraiser to benefit a local children's home.

In total, the Columbia Police Department say they raised $1,265 for the Coyote Hill Christian Children's Home, which operates as a long-term and emergency home for abused and neglected kids.

Staff could give $20 each, granting the right to grow out their facial hair for a month. Some just donated without taking advantage of the extra incentive.

This marks the third year the Columbia Police Department has held a No Shave November fundraiser.