Columbia Police Release Details About Wheelchair Crash

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police released details on Tuesday about the Monday afternoon accident between a wheelchair and a car on College Avenue.

The release said the car, a 2004 Honda Civic driven by Lea A. Wood, was traveling north on College Avenue approaching the Windsor intersection. A pedestrian in a motorized wheelchair, Janet E. Barnes, was waiting to cross at the intersection of College and Windsor when officers say Barnes didn't yield to oncoming traffic and pulled into the path of Wood's car. Wood was unable to stop and hit Barnes.

EMS personnel took Barnes to University Hospital where she remains listed in critical condition in intensive care. Wood did not complain of any injuries as a result of the accident.

Investigators do not believe alcohol/drug impairment or excessive speed played a part in the incident.