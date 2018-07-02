Columbia Police Release Name of Homicide Victim

COLUMBIA - Police have identified Dontay Tolston as the victim of a homicide that they say happened Thursday night in Columbia. Tolston, a 23-year-old Columbia resident, was discovered on the floor of a home on Newton Drive with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital. The next of kin has been notified.

Columbia police are in need of more information regarding this homicide, and ask anyone with information to contact the Columbia Police Department, or Crime Stoppers at (573)875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to indicate the victim suffered a single gunshot wound, not wounds.