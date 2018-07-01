Columbia Police Release Suspect Information in Wal-Mart Robbery

COLUMBIA - Columbia police released information Monday about the suspect in connection with the robbery at Wal-Mart on Conley Road Saturday.

Police say the suspect is a black male between 30 and 40 years old. He is approximately 5'6" with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing all red clothes.

The suspect entered the Wal-Mart Saturday and demanded money from an employee. He implied that he had a weapon and fled the scene in a silver car.