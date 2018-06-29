Columbia Police Release Weekend Robbery Suspect Information

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department released additional suspect information Monday regarding the armed robberies over the weekend.

The two suspects are both black males, ranging from 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches in height. They are both between 175 and 190 lbs. One was seen wearing white clothing and the other was seen wearing dark clothing. Both had bandanas over their faces.

The suspects are thought to have stolen property and fired shots Sunday.

There was no one injured during the above incidents and the investigation is ongoing. If you any information about the incidents, police ask that you contact the Columbia Police Department or Crimestoppers at (573)875-TIPS to remain anonymous.