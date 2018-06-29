Columbia Police releases list of alcohol checks

COLUMBIA – The Columbia Police Department has released a list of local businesses checked to see if they have sold alcohol to a minor.

Of the eight locations released, The Broadway Hotel was the only checked business that sold alcohol to an underage minor.

The following checked locations did not sell alcohol to the underage buyer: The Heidelberg, Gumby's Pizza on East Broadway, the Speedy Mart on Fellows Place, the Petro Mart on Falling Leaf, the Quik Trip on Clark Lane and the Hilton Garden Inn on Vandiver Drive.

“These establishments and their employees are the first line of defense in the battle against underage drinking,” The Columbia Police Department said.