Columbia Police Releases Spring Break Burglary Numbers
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Department released the numbers of spring break burglary for 2012 on Thursday, April 5, 2012.
According to CPD's spokesperson Latisha Stroer, 21 residential burglaries took place in Columbia from March 24 through April 3. The number is slightly increased from last year's 14 residential burglaries, one commercial burglary and one other.
Stroer said in the report, all 21 spring break burglaries were committed north, central and south Columbia this year.
In 2011, the burglary UCR for Columbia for the whole year was 798, she said.
