Columbia Police Releases "Topless Waitress" Investigation Findings

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department released findings Thursday of its internal investigation regarding patrons being served Jell-o shots off of topless waiters at a department event earlier this summer.

According to a news release from the department, on June 29 CPD received word of an anonymous letter sent to multiple media outlets claiming patrons at the Columbia Police Officers' Association/FOP Lodge 26 annual golf tournament were served Jell-o shots of the chests of topless waitresses working at the event.

Based on the information in the letter, CPD's Chief Burton directed the internal affairs division of the department to determine if any CPD employees took part in the reported activity. Internal affairs interviewed 95 people, including 23 police officers and police department employees, who attended the event and determined that the alleged acts did occur, but CPD employees were not involved.

"Because the investigation determined that there was no code of conduct violations on the part of any police department employees the investigation is closed at this point," said Jill Schlude, CPD Public Information Officer.