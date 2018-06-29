Columbia Police Report Results of DWI Checkpoints

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police released the results of its weekend crackdown on impaired driving. Officers participated in the program as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. During the increased enforcement time, officers arrested eight intoxicated drivers.

Police conducted a checkpoint on Clark Lane near where it connects with US 63 on Friday, March 16. The department reports six arrests for driving while intoxicated, one for felony possession of cocaine, one for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and one for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia among others.

A grant from the Missouri Divison of Highway Safety funded the checkpoint.