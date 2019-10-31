Columbia Police request public's assistance in identifying Break Time suspect

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect from the Oct. 30 armed robbery at Break Time located at 2402 Paris Rd.

According to the release, the suspect flashed a handgun inside the store and demanded money at approximately 1:30 a.m. The suspect then fled southbound on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as "a black male between 40 and 50 years old, approximately 5’10" tall with a medium build. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing blue jeans with a black coat."

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS, according to the release.