Columbia police respond to disturbance call at Walmart

COLUMBIA - Columbia police officers responded to a disturbance call late Tuesday night at Walmart on Conley Road. It happened around 9 p.m.

Officers on the scene said two people were in line inside the store and got into a fight. At some point, officers said someone intervened and that's when they were called to the scene.

KOMU 8 News spoke to a Walmart employee and asked if there was a gun pullled during the fight. The employee responded with a nod.

Columbia police officers confirmed an "object" was pulled but wouldnt't say whether it was a weapon.

[Editor's note: this story has been updated for clarity.]