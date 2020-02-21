Columbia Police respond to gunshots, two men injured

COLUMBIA - Local police responded to a "shots fired" call Wednesday at approximately 10:33 p.m. at the 100 block of Redwood Road.

When Columbia Police arrived at the scene, they discovered blood in the grass of the residence and evidence of a shooting.

Local hospitals notified Boone County Joint Communications that two men, aged 27 and 47, arrived at separate hospitals. The preliminary investigation indicates both men are related to the incident on Redwood Road.

One man suffered life-threatening injuries and the status of the second man is unknown.

There are currently no suspects in custody, and Crime Scene Technicians are currently processing evidence related to this case. It is not believed the community is at risk.

It is still an active investigation, and anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department.